Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Not expected to return this week

Love (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards and is unlikely to return this week, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Love is still working his way back from a toe injury that has kept him on the shelf since the end of October. While the big man remains without a concrete timetable for his return, he's expected to go through contact drills Thursday for the first time since undergoing surgery, so his status will hopefully be updated afterwards.