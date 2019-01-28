Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Not expected to return this week
Love (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards and is unlikely to return this week, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Love is still working his way back from a toe injury that has kept him on the shelf since the end of October. While the big man remains without a concrete timetable for his return, he's expected to go through contact drills Thursday for the first time since undergoing surgery, so his status will hopefully be updated afterwards.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....