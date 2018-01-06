Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Not on injury report
Love (ankle) is not on the Cavs' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Orlando.
Love exited Wednesday's loss to the Celtics in the third quarter after tweaking his ankle, but he went through a full practice Friday and is expected to be available in full capacity Saturday. The 29-year-old was limited to 21 minutes Wednesday, finishing with just two points on 1-of-11 shooting, with five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one turnover.
