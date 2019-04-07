Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Off injury report

Love (shoulder) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Love has missed the past four games due to left shoulder soreness. His absence on the injury report indicates he's expected to play and start Sunday's game. Over his past four appearances, he's averaged 17.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32.3 minutes.

