Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Off injury report
Love (rest) is off the injury report for Thursday's matchup against the Suns.
Love will take the floor Thursday, though he'll remain on a minutes restriction for the foreseeable future. Still, with word arriving that Love is not expected to sit out any more games for rest, fantasy owners can breathe a little easier. In the six games he's appeared in this season, Love is averaging 15.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 26.3 minutes.
