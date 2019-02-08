Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Officially cleared to play
Love (toe) will be available for Friday's game against Washington and is expected to start, Cayleigh Griffin of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
Love is set to make his long-awaited return after missing significant time due to toe surgery. Given a considerable absence, he's not expected to play a full dose of minutes as the Cavs are expected to ease him back into action. With Love back in the mix, David Nwaba and Cedi Osman (ankle) could see a reduction in minutes.
