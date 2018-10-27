Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Officially questionable
Love (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Pacers, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Love sat out Thursday's loss to the Pistons due to the injury, and is now looking like a game-time decision Saturday. Although Channing Frye replaced Love in the starting lineup, and would presumably do so again, the prime beneficiary of his potential absence would be Larry Nance. Check back in closer to tip-off, as the team is unlikely to announce the big man's status until he works out pregame.
