Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out again Saturday
Love (foot) is out Saturday against the Pacers, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
Love will miss a second consecutive game Saturday as he continues to recover from a foot injury. Channing Frye drew the start for him Thursday, but Sam Dekker will start Saturday's game. Love's next chance to play arrives Tuesday against the Hawks.
