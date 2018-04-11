Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out for rest Wednesday

Love has been ruled out of Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Knicks for rest purposes, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

The Cavaliers are still trying to jump the Sixers for the three-seed in the East, but will prioritize resting a few veterans ahead of their playoff run instead. With Love on the sidelines, look for Larry Nance and Jeff Green to get added run in the frontcourt. Love should be all systems go ahead of the Cavaliers first-round matchup.