Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out Friday

Love (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Orlando, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Love appeared on the injury report after missing Friday morning's shootaround with an illness, and the Cavs have opted to hold him out of this one. With Love sidelined, look for Larry Nance to pick up the start at power forward.

