Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out Monday with sore foot
Love will be held out of Monday's preseason game due to a sore left foot, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
The Cavs rested Love for Saturday's matchup with the Celtics, and he'll now miss a second straight game -- this time as a precaution as he nurses soreness in his foot. The issue isn't considered serious, but Cleveland won't take any chances with the regular season just over a week away.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: To be rested Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Contributes team-high scoring haul in win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Signs four-year extension•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Disappointing in Game 4 loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Solid complementary effort in Game 3 loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in Game 2 loss•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.