Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out Monday with sore foot

Love will be held out of Monday's preseason game due to a sore left foot, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

The Cavs rested Love for Saturday's matchup with the Celtics, and he'll now miss a second straight game -- this time as a precaution as he nurses soreness in his foot. The issue isn't considered serious, but Cleveland won't take any chances with the regular season just over a week away.

