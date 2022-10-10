Love (knee) is out for Monday's exhibition contest against the 76ers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The veteran forward bumped his knees during practice and will be held out of Monday's preseason game as a precaution. The Cavaliers begin their regular season October 19 against the Raptors.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Draws start Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Logs massive double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-double off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unflattering performance Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-double in Thursday's loss•