Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out Saturday with hip soreness

Love is dealing with hip soreness and has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.

This is reportedly just precautionary, as Love was simply a little sore following pregame warmups. He'll likely be back for Tuesday's tilt with the Hawks, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. In Love's place Saturday, Ante Zizic will pick up the start at center, while Channing Frye should be in line for increased minutes off the bench.