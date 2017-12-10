Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out Saturday with hip soreness
Love is dealing with hip soreness and has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.
This is reportedly just precautionary, as Love was simply a little sore following pregame warmups. He'll likely be back for Tuesday's tilt with the Hawks, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. In Love's place Saturday, Ante Zizic will pick up the start at center, while Channing Frye should be in line for increased minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Collects double-double Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Records 15th double-double in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in win Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Scores season-high 38 points Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-doubles in win over Dallas•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...