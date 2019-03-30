Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out Saturday

Love will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Clippers due to left shoulder soreness, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Love was not on the injury report heading into the game, so this this late scratch is a little surprising. His absence should free up playing time spread between David Nwaba, Larry Nance, and Marquese Chriss in some fashion. His next chance to return will be Monday against the Suns.

