Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out Sunday
Love (rest) is out for Sunday's contest against Minnesota, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
As anticipated, Love is officially ruled out for Sunday's game which is the later of a back-to-back. Alfonzo McKinnie will presumably garner the start against Minnesota on Sunday, with Kevin Porter also likely to see an increased role.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.