Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out Sunday

Love (rest) is out for Sunday's contest against Minnesota, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

As anticipated, Love is officially ruled out for Sunday's game which is the later of a back-to-back. Alfonzo McKinnie will presumably garner the start against Minnesota on Sunday, with Kevin Porter also likely to see an increased role.

