Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Out Thursday with foot soreness

Love is out for Thursday's game against the Pistons due to foot soreness.

Love presumably picked up the injury during Wednesday's game against Brooklyn where he posted 14 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a block in 29 minutes. The seriousness of the injury is unclear. In his stead, Sam Dekker and Larry Nance could see extra time. If coach Tyronn Lue opts to go small, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson and David Nwaba could see expanded roles.