Love (calf) is out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Knicks, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
A strained right calf will continue to keep Love sidelined. With Larry Nance (concussion), Cedi Osman (ankle) and Kevin Porter (personal) out as well, rookie Isaac Okoro should see plenty of action.
