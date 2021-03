Love (calf) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Kings.

No surprise here, as it continues to look more and more like it will be another lost season for Love, who played a grand total of 12 minutes after the All-Star break before re-tweaking his calf on March 14 in Atlanta. The Cavs have not offered any updates on the veteran, but it doesn't appear that he's close to returning to game action.