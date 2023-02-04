Love has not played in the Cavaliers' past two games despite being available.

Back issues kept Love out from Jan. 26 through Jan. 29, but the veteran has been cleared for the past two games and hasn't seen the court. He had some strong performances to start the year, but things haven't gone well since mid-December. Over his past 22 appearances, Love has averaged 7.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.8 minutes. While those numbers are solid on the surface, he's shot just 36.1 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from three during this stretch. It's possible he just needs some time off, but it also wouldn't be surprising if Dean Wade and Cedi Osman are simply above him on the depth chart at this point.