Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Participates in contact drills
Love (hand) is participating in contact drills, Sam Amico of Amichohoops.net reports.
The big man was seen working through contact drills during Thursday's morning shootaround while wearing a padded glove on his hand. Assuming his original timetable remains true, Love should make his return around the last week of March.
