Love (calf) participated in much of Wednesday's practice but remains without a timetable for a return, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

It's good news that Love continues to progress in his recovery from a strained right calf, but the fact that he remains without a timetable makes it tough to gauge when we can expect him back. It seems like he'll be back soon, but the organization probably isn't in a massive rush to get Love back, considering his injury history and the rebuilding nature of their season. When Love eventually returns, there will likely be fewer minutes available for Lamar Stevens and Dean Wade.