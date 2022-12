Love, who's listed as questionable due to back soreness, participated in shootaround ahead of Monday's matchup against the Spurs, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Love has missed back-to-back games due to back soreness, but after fully participating during shootaround, it appears he's getting close to returning to game action. However, if he remains sidelined Monday, Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and Isaac Okoro will all remain candidates for increased roles.