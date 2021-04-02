Love produced 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists through 20 minutes in the Cavs' 114-94 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.

Love returned after missing the last nine games due to an aggravation of his calf injury. He was inserted into the starting five and performed well, while playing under a soft minutes limit. Love will likely remain restricted for a few more games, but if he can manage to stay healthy, he'll be a nice boost for the struggling Cavs. Last season, the veteran averaged 17.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 31.8 minutes.