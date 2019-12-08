Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Playing, starting Saturday
Love (illness) will play and start Saturday against the 76ers, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.
Love will make his return following a one-game absence. Over his past five appearances, he's averaged 13.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27.0 minutes.
