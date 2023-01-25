Love racked up zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist over 12 minutes during Tuesday's 105-103 loss to the Knicks.

Over his past 10 appearances, Love has averaged 5.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.1 minutes per game. His 12 minutes Tuesday seems like a steep drop in playing time, but he actually saw the third-most minutes off bench behind Caris LeVert (21) and Ricky Rubio (13), as Cleveland opted to role with its starters for the majority of a close matchup against a New York team that's not far behind the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference standings. Love appears to still be part of Cleveland's plan moving forward, but his current role doesn't bode well for his fantasy potential.