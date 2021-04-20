Love scored 15 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with eight rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pistons.

Love reached 30 minutes for the second consecutive game and for the third time on the season. He posted what has become a relatively typical line, scoring in the teens and reeling in plenty of rebounds. Across the three games in which Love has played at least 30 minutes this season, he's averaging 16.0 points, 8.0 boards, and 2.3 assists with minimal defensive contributions.