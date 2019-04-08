Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Plays only 13 minutes off bench

Love saw only 13 minutes of action in Sunday's loss to the Spurs.

The Cavs were paying tribute to Channing Frye, so Love allowed Frye to take his place in the starting lineup, but the reduced workload was a bit of a surprise, even after Love had missed the previous four games. He took only four shots and finished with five points, four rebounds and a pair of assists. The Cavs, who've already clinched a bottom-three record, finish up the regular season Tuesday against Charlotte, and Love's status for that contest is yet to be announced.