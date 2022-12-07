Love finished Tuesday's 116-102 victory over the Lakers with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in nine minutes.

Love played a season-low nine minutes with Jarrett Allen back in the mix following a five-game absence due to a back injury. It's unclear if the veteran big man suffered an injury that forced him to the bench, but Love did recently miss five of six games with a thumb injury, making his status worth monitoring moving forward.