Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Poor shooting, impressive rebounding in Game 4 win

Love managed just five points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 29 minutes during Cleveland's 104-100 win over the Pacers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Love made up for his poorest shooting effort and lowest scoring tally of the series with an impressive performance on the glass. The 29-year-old's rebounding total checked in second only to LeBron James' on the Cavs, and he's now generated double-digit boards twice over the first four games against the Pacers. Love will look to considerably improve his 36.2 series shooting percentage in Wednesday's critical Game 5.