Love recorded six points (2-11 FG, 2-10 3PT), 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals in Wednesday's 109-104 loss to the Magic.

Love has struggled shooting from behind the three-point arc in his last two outings, making 2-of-14. Although the forward has had a difficult time shooting, he did record an exceptional three steals and was closing in on a triple-double. The veteran should continue to receive adequate playing time and will likely start to shoot the deep ball better after this poor couple stretch of games.