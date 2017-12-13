Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Posts 17 points, 12 boards in Tuesday's win

Love collected 17 points (6-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, and two assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-114 win over the Hawks.

Love returned from a one-game absence due to a minor hip injury, and he turned in his fifth double-double in his last six appearances. That gives Love 18 double-doubles through 27 showings this season, and Saturday's matchup against the 76ers is the only contest he has missed thus far. The return of backup big man Tristan Thompson (calf) likely won't affect Love much at all.