Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Posts big double-double in Tuesday's win
Love recorded 32 points (9-14 FG, 14-16 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes during a 124-119 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.
Love, who had to leave Sunday's game with an illness, turned in what was likely his best performance of the season during Tuesday's win. The points, rebounds and free throw attempts all marked season highs. The game also marked the first time this season that Love did not attempt a three-pointer, as he instead made a point to play aggressively and get to the foul line.
