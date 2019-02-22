Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Posts double-double in return
Love totaled 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes in the Cavaliers' win over the Suns on Thursday.
Love led the Cavs to a big win on Thursday with a vintage performance, and the toe injury that caused him to miss 52 of his last 54 games didn't seem to affect him. Love is still on a minutes restriction as he eases back into action but as long as he can stay healthy, he'll be a double-double threat down the final stretch of the season with his playing time sure to rise sooner than later.
