Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Posts double-double Tuesday
Love totaled 18 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 112-106 win over the Raptors.
Love plays in a unique way for a big man, as he just awaits LeBron James' outlet pass off the drive to knock down the triple. All of Love's makes from the floor came from three or from the charity stripe, while he cleaned up the defensive glass all night long, posting more rebounds than any other player on the court. Look for more of the same from Love as the postseason approaches.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable with illness•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Double-double in win over Mavs•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will re-join starting five Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable for Friday•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...