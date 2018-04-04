Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Posts double-double Tuesday

Love totaled 18 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 112-106 win over the Raptors.

Love plays in a unique way for a big man, as he just awaits LeBron James' outlet pass off the drive to knock down the triple. All of Love's makes from the floor came from three or from the charity stripe, while he cleaned up the defensive glass all night long, posting more rebounds than any other player on the court. Look for more of the same from Love as the postseason approaches.