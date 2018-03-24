Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Pours in 20 points on Friday

Love produced 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 120-95 win over the Suns.

Love continued to look good in his third game back from injury, and his return couldn't come soon enough, as the Cavs have been soft under the basket since his departure. It's unclear how Love's return will affect Larry Nance's role moving forward, but it's likely that they'll both see time at the four and five spots together with Triistan Thompson mixing in the rotation.