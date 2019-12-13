Play

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Pours in 30 points, 17 boards

Love exploded for 30 points (11-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 17 rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes during Thursday's 117-109 overtime win versus the Spurs.

Love finished with a season high in scoring while sinking at least four treys for the fifth time through 21 appearances. Having expressed his desire to be traded to a contender, it seems as though Love is doing his best to improve his value on the market and convince another club to add him despite his huge salary.

