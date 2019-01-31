Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Practices 5-on-5 with contact
Love (toe) went through a contact 5-on-5 practice Thursday, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
According to coach Larry Drew, "[Love] moved really well, shot the ball well, but as expected got a little winded." Though he remains without an official timetable for a return, Love appears to be progressing well and is in the final stages of his recovery. An eventual return could mean a reduction in usage for the likes of Ante Zizic and Larry Nance.
