Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Practices 5-on-5 with contact

Love (toe) went through a contact 5-on-5 practice Thursday, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

According to coach Larry Drew, "[Love] moved really well, shot the ball well, but as expected got a little winded." Though he remains without an official timetable for a return, Love appears to be progressing well and is in the final stages of his recovery. An eventual return could mean a reduction in usage for the likes of Ante Zizic and Larry Nance.