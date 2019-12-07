Play

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Probable Saturday

Love (illness) is considered probable for Saturday's game against Philadelphia, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Love has a good chance at making a return from a one-game absence due to an illness. He's struggled of late, seeing action in just three of the past seven games and averaging only 10.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in 25.5 minutes per game over that span.

More News
Our Latest Stories