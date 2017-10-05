Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Produces well in Wednesday's start at center

Love started at center and provided 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 109-93 loss to the Hawks.

There wasn't much out of the ordinary for Love during Wednesday's game, though he did hand out an impressive three assists in just 15 minutes. It'll be interesting to note how coach Tyronn Lue works his rotation throughout the preseason, as it appears he'll likely begin the year with Love at center and Tristan Thompson coming off the bench.