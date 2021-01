Love (calf) has progressed to light on-court workouts, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like we'll learn more about Love's updated timetable sooner than later, but it's encouraging that he's been able to get back on the court in some capacity. Until he returns, expect Larry Nance to continue seeing plenty of time at the forward spots, while both Andre Drummond and Jarrett Allen see time at center.