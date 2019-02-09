Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Pulled after six minutes

Love, as planned, was removed from Friday's game against Washington after playing six minutes, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports. He won't be available to play Saturday against Indiana, per Vardon.

Love managed to score four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and recorded a rebound and an assist in six minutes of action. The Cavs wanted him to get a taste of game action to see how his repaired toe would respond. While Love has already been ruled out of Saturday's matchup, he could make another appearance Monday against the Knicks, depending on how his body responds.