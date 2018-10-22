Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Puts up another double-double
Love had 16 points (6-19 FG, 1-8 3PT, 3-4 FT) and 17 rebounds in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.
Love put up a huge double-double in Friday's loss to Minnesota and followed up with another monster line Sunday. However, Love has struggled to shoot the ball efficiently, and he's now a combined 22-of-57 from the floor -- including 5-of-19 from three -- through the Cavs' first three games.
