Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable for Friday
Love (toe) is a game-time decision for Friday's game against Washington.
Love still hasn't taken the court since undergoing surgery on his toe at the end of October, but it appears he's on the brink of a return. Expect another update on his status closer to Friday's tip, as he'll likely need to test out the surgically repaired toe in warmups.
