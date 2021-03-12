Love (calf) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against New Orleans.

Love's listing as "questionable" is a step in the right direction, as he had yet to even be 50-50 for a game since sustaining his calf injury. The team had previously given the 32-year-old forward a chance to return before the All-Star break, but he was given an extra week to recover from his right calf strain. If Love is able to play in his first game since Dec. 27 on Friday, Larry Nance and Dean Wade could see their workloads decreased.