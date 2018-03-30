Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable for Friday
Love (concussion) is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Love has been under concussion protocol for the past couple of days, resulting in him missing Wednesday's game against the Hornets. If he's unable to suit up Friday, Tristan Thompson, Jeff Green and Larry Nance will likely keep seeing a bump in playing time.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Placed in concussion protocol, out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Experiencing concussion-like symptoms•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will be evaluated for concussion•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Won't return Tuesday with face injury•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Records 29th double-double in win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Pours in 20 points on Friday•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.