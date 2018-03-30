Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable for Friday

Love (concussion) is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Love has been under concussion protocol for the past couple of days, resulting in him missing Wednesday's game against the Hornets. If he's unable to suit up Friday, Tristan Thompson, Jeff Green and Larry Nance will likely keep seeing a bump in playing time.

