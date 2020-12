Love (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Love played 38 minutes Saturday during his return from a calf injury, but he's apparently not quite back to 100 percent as he is considered questionable in the second half of a back-to-back. If Love is held out, that would open up more playing time for Cedi Osman and Larry Nance.