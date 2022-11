Love (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.

Love returned Monday from a one-game absence due to the thumb injury but was held scoreless across 12 minutes. It's unclear if he aggravated the injury, or the team's simply being cautious. However, if the veteran is sidelined Wednesday, Dean Wade, who's expected to return following a six-game absence due to a knee injury, would likely absorb Love's missing minutes.