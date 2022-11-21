Love (thumb) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks.

Love missed his first game of the season Sunday after he was diagnosed with a fractured right thumb, but the Cavaliers are stopping short of ruling him out for Monday's contest. While it's hard to envision Love being available against Atlanta, the designation certainly leaves the door open for a potential return to the court. If Love ultimately remains sidelined, however, Robin Lopez and Cedi Osman would be candidates for increased minutes in the frontcourt.