Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable Monday vs. Suns

Love (shoulder) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Phoenix.

Love was held out of Saturday's game against the Clippers with a sore shoulder, and the Cavs will wait until closer to game-time to update his status. Since the All-Star break, Love has been averaging 18.3 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, though he's shooting just 40.7 percent form the floor.

