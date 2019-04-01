Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable Monday vs. Suns
Love (shoulder) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Phoenix.
Love was held out of Saturday's game against the Clippers with a sore shoulder, and the Cavs will wait until closer to game-time to update his status. Since the All-Star break, Love has been averaging 18.3 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, though he's shooting just 40.7 percent form the floor.
