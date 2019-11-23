Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable Saturday
Love is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Trail Blazers due to a lower back contusion, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Love missed his first game of the season Nov. 18 due to a lower back contusion, and he's at risk of missing Saturday's game for the same reason. If he ends up sidelined, Larry Nance would presumably see the biggest boost in minutes and usage.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...