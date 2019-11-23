Play

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable Saturday

Love is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Trail Blazers due to a lower back contusion, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Love missed his first game of the season Nov. 18 due to a lower back contusion, and he's at risk of missing Saturday's game for the same reason. If he ends up sidelined, Larry Nance would presumably see the biggest boost in minutes and usage.

More News
Our Latest Stories