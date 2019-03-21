Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable to return Wednesday
Love (undisclosed) is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Bucks, dsadsa reports.
Love left during the first half after banging his head in a collision, but returned briefly to start the second-half before leaving a second time. It's unclear what exactly Love is dealing with or whether he'll be able to return Wednesday. If he's unable to, a more detailed report about his availability should come out prior to Friday's game against the Clippers.
